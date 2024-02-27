2,945 Shares in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Bought by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,945 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Lear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Lear by 154.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of Lear by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lear by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lear during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Lear Stock Performance

NYSE LEA opened at $134.26 on Tuesday. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $117.79 and a 1 year high of $157.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.72.

Lear Announces Dividend

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.09). Lear had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LEA. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lear from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lear from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lear from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lear currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $1,415,224.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,483.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $1,415,224.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,483.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 2,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $402,669.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,533.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

