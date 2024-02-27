MQS Management LLC Buys Shares of 8,936 Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 184.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Ventas by 421.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VTR opened at $42.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.90. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.33 and a 12 month high of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -390.42, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently -1,636.21%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VTR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.54.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

