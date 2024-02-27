Ardor Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $9.31 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 27th. One Ardor coin can now be bought for $0.1000 or 0.00000176 BTC on exchanges. Ardor has a market cap of $99.90 million and $9.31 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.17 or 0.00068890 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00022654 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00019363 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00006996 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00007954 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001446 BTC.

About Ardor

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

