MAGIC Price Hits $1.28 on Exchanges (MAGIC)

MAGIC (MAGIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. One MAGIC token can now be bought for about $1.28 or 0.00002247 BTC on exchanges. MAGIC has a total market capitalization of $331.66 million and approximately $85.50 million worth of MAGIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MAGIC has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MAGIC

MAGIC’s genesis date was September 1st, 2021. MAGIC’s total supply is 347,714,007 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,633,832 tokens. MAGIC’s official website is www.treasure.lol. MAGIC’s official Twitter account is @treasure_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. MAGIC’s official message board is medium.com/@treasure_dao.

MAGIC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Magic (MAGIC) is a decentralized digital token operating on the Ethereum blockchain, following the ERC-20 token standard. It facilitates transactions within its ecosystem. The Magic platform aims to revolutionize digital asset transfer and management, providing seamless, decentralized exchanges, digital asset management, and integration with various digital marketplaces. MAGIC tokens are used to pay for transaction fees, access exclusive services, and participate in governance. The founders of the Magic (MAGIC) token are John Patten, Karel Vuong, and Gaarp.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAGIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAGIC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAGIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

