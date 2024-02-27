Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 2,967 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,967 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DINO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in HF Sinclair by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,396,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,853,000 after purchasing an additional 357,510 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in HF Sinclair by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,799,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,789,000 after buying an additional 571,178 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in HF Sinclair by 8.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,584,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,001,000 after buying an additional 1,088,227 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth about $308,240,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,155,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,976,000 after acquiring an additional 126,016 shares in the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at HF Sinclair

In other HF Sinclair news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $402,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,703,866.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $402,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,703,866.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Franklin Myers bought 4,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.94 per share, with a total value of $246,369.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 131,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,767,879.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 28,108 shares of company stock worth $1,542,481 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

NYSE DINO opened at $58.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.84. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12-month low of $37.12 and a 12-month high of $62.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. HF Sinclair’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.09.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

