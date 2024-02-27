V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Acquired by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,239 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,524 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 97,005.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,843,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $437,447,000 after buying an additional 15,827,472 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in V.F. by 16.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,285,822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626,337 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in V.F. by 5,060.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,731,857 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $158,257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620,786 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. by 295.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,454,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $102,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,088,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $15.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.23. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $12.85 and a one year high of $26.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.50.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a positive return on equity of 19.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18.27%.

In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 11,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $198,332.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,582.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other V.F. news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 11,301 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $198,332.55. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,582.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bracken Darrell acquired 65,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $1,005,236.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,041.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised V.F. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Williams Trading restated a “sell” rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of V.F. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, V.F. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.70.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

