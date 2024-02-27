ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Purchased by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,300 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.11% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $6,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 25.4% in the second quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 222.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 144,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ZI shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.66.

In related news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $73,552.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 50,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,499.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $16.95 on Tuesday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.36 and a twelve month high of $30.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.78, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.34.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $316.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

