Mutual Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Free Report) by 393.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,840 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.49% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 32.1% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 26,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 6,392 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,562,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $403,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 689,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,103,000 after buying an additional 66,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 62.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPSE opened at $43.15 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $36.69 and a 1 year high of $44.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.00. The company has a market capitalization of $435.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a multi-factor index comprised of US small-cap stocks. The index uses a combination of fundamental and technical factors for stock selection, and inverse volatility for weighting.

