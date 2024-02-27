Operose Advisors LLC Buys 532 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Operose Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,423 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in HP by 89.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,698,000 after acquiring an additional 413,491 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in HP by 46.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 305,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $11,103,000 after acquiring an additional 97,178 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in HP in the first quarter worth approximately $892,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in HP by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in HP in the first quarter worth approximately $309,000. 76.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP Price Performance

Shares of HPQ opened at $28.80 on Tuesday. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $33.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.35 and a 200 day moving average of $28.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.04.

HP Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at HP

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. HP’s payout ratio is 33.43%.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 888,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,337,963.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,367.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.30.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

