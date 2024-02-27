MQS Management LLC Has $430,000 Stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

MQS Management LLC grew its position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CWST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 7.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,865,000 after purchasing an additional 16,077 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 54.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,202 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 4.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CWST. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.71.

Casella Waste Systems Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of CWST stock opened at $91.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.12. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 202.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.91. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.97 and a fifty-two week high of $95.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $359.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.