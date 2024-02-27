Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Sells 413 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 270.0% during the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 333.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNOW. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Capital One Financial raised shares of Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.25.

Snowflake Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $231.00 on Tuesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.56 and a 12-month high of $237.72. The company has a market cap of $76.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.19 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $206.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.02.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $2,478,216.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,679,236. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $2,478,216.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,679,236. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total transaction of $105,445.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,747 shares in the company, valued at $9,967,600.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 631,846 shares of company stock valued at $125,943,507. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

