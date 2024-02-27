MQS Management LLC Buys New Shares in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 48.8% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,591,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,546,000 after purchasing an additional 850,003 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 65.6% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 855,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,406,000 after purchasing an additional 339,113 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 18.7% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $9,074,000. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,720,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,949,000 after purchasing an additional 29,715 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on HST. Bank of America upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.44.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $20.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.62. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $20.92. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.31.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.25). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $231,493.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,758,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,892,330.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $231,493.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,758,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,892,330.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 14,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $280,737.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 441,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,731,683.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,219 shares of company stock worth $844,318. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.