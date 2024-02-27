Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 3,261 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 126.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after buying an additional 756,247,802 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,116,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,547,863,000 after acquiring an additional 865,621 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,238,000 after acquiring an additional 979,087 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,396,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,411,000 after purchasing an additional 777,538 shares during the period. Finally, Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14,288.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 19,395,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,492,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,727 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $155.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $108.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.22. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $130.89 and a one year high of $156.49.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

