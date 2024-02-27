Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 9.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Lincoln Educational Services Stock Up 5.3 %

Lincoln Educational Services stock opened at $10.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $321.74 million, a PE ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.13. Lincoln Educational Services has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $10.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Institutional Trading of Lincoln Educational Services

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 174.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,341,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,040,000 after acquiring an additional 852,397 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,250,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 72.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 513,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 215,019 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 230.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 305,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 212,705 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 15.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,186,000 after acquiring an additional 191,276 shares during the period. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

