eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.49 EPS

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTHGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.49), Briefing.com reports. eHealth had a negative net margin of 14.88% and a negative return on equity of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $247.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. eHealth updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

eHealth Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ EHTH opened at $7.06 on Tuesday. eHealth has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $10.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, eHealth presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Institutional Trading of eHealth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth during the second quarter worth about $88,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth during the second quarter worth about $84,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of eHealth by 28.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of eHealth by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 6,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of eHealth by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program.

Earnings History for eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH)

