Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $654.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.12 million. Stagwell had a positive return on equity of 20.27% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Stagwell updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.750-0.880 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $0.78-0.88 EPS.

Stagwell Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STGW opened at $7.02 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.99 and a beta of 1.11. Stagwell has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $9.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Stagwell in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stagwell in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Stagwell during the second quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Stagwell by 75.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stagwell during the first quarter worth $55,000. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STGW. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Stagwell from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Stagwell from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.28.

About Stagwell

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-based communications technology, cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

