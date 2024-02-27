LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.14, RTT News reports. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. LendingTree updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

LendingTree Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TREE opened at $34.28 on Tuesday. LendingTree has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The company has a market cap of $445.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on LendingTree from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on LendingTree from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on LendingTree from $27.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded LendingTree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on LendingTree from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LendingTree

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,260,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,890,000 after purchasing an additional 26,934 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 35.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 332,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 87,154 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 13,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,104 shares during the last quarter. 70.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

