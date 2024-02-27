Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.

Sotherly Hotels Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ SOHOB opened at $19.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.71. Sotherly Hotels has a twelve month low of $17.60 and a twelve month high of $26.00.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

