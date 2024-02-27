Selective Insurance Group, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NASDAQ:SIGIP)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIPGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.2875 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.

Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $18.91 on Tuesday. Selective Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.17 and a fifty-two week high of $18.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.93.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

