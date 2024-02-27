Selective Insurance Group, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NASDAQ:SIGIP)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.2875 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.
Selective Insurance Group Price Performance
Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $18.91 on Tuesday. Selective Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.17 and a fifty-two week high of $18.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.93.
About Selective Insurance Group
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Selective Insurance Group
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- bluebird bio: How to play LEAPS options for growth and income
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Thinking long-term? Don’t lose interest in Pinterest
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Salesforce stock got a boost. Is it growing off the Nvidia boom?
Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.