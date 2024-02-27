Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Has $714,000 Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,151 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 3,191 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. CM Management LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at about $610,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 504,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $20,160,000 after buying an additional 212,100 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 171.9% during the 2nd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,439,447 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $57,578,000 after acquiring an additional 910,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,508,085 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $279,977,000 after acquiring an additional 102,466 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of FCX opened at $38.03 on Tuesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $44.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.31. The firm has a market cap of $54.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 2.06.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on FCX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Eight Capital set a $55.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.