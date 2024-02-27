Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Position Reduced by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Waste Management by 1.7% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank increased its position in Waste Management by 3.1% during the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 2.0% during the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in Waste Management by 30.9% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 6.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on Waste Management from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. HSBC downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Waste Management from $163.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.57.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE WM opened at $207.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $83.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.31 and a twelve month high of $209.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.29.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 36.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $1,690,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,388 shares in the company, valued at $28,742,676. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John J. Morris sold 8,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,844,111.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,804,339.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $1,690,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,742,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,343 shares of company stock worth $7,101,821 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

