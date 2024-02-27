Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Trims Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 170,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,773,000 after buying an additional 13,356 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,276,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 467,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,092,000 after purchasing an additional 67,821 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 81.6% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter worth approximately $1,355,000. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HLT. Barclays lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.93.

In related news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total value of $4,204,967.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,536,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,338,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

HLT opened at $202.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $188.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.05. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.86 and a 1 year high of $204.87.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 94.46%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.86%.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

