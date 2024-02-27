AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AZO. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 76,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,477,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth about $470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,770.46 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,277.88 and a fifty-two week high of $2,855.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,681.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,607.63. The company has a market cap of $47.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.18 by $2.71. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $24.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 149.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on AZO shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet lowered AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays cut their target price on AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,779.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,868.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AZO

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In related news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total transaction of $19,902,636.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,530.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total transaction of $8,152,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,282,501.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total value of $19,902,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,530.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,807 shares of company stock worth $38,827,861 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.