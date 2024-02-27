Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Increases Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,905 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $326,580,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $267,123,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,417,231 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $823,704,000 after buying an additional 1,360,582 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,357,248 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,757,361,000 after buying an additional 966,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,143,813 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $234,116,000 after buying an additional 556,178 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NXPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $216.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research raised NXP Semiconductors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays raised NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.50.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,349 shares in the company, valued at $8,231,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,349 shares in the company, valued at $8,231,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $903,312.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,261 shares of company stock worth $4,776,057. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $243.79 on Tuesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $155.31 and a 12-month high of $245.00. The company has a market cap of $62.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $222.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.17.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

