CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,152.2% in the third quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 17,341 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 70.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shariaportfolio Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth approximately $2,770,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $221.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.47.

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 26,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total transaction of $6,289,872.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 344,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,258,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Denis Oleary sold 4,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.32, for a total transaction of $962,812.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,368.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 26,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total transaction of $6,289,872.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 344,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,258,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 258,550 shares of company stock valued at $67,168,751. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRWD opened at $321.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,350.50, a PEG ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $338.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.86.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

