Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Holdings Lowered by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,155 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Halliburton by 259.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 166,407 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 120,122 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 128,001 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 52,933 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at $696,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,347 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,384 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HAL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.63.

Halliburton Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of HAL opened at $34.91 on Tuesday. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $27.84 and a 12 month high of $43.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.39 and its 200-day moving average is $37.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.84%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Featured Stories

