Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Cuts Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of IWY stock opened at $191.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.34 and a 200 day moving average of $168.24. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $125.09 and a 52 week high of $193.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

