NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Position Lifted by Peloton Wealth Strategists

Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Private Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 30.7% during the third quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,609 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.4% during the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 9,495 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Future Fund LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 78.8% during the third quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 894 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 24.9% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 14,815 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,998 shares of company stock valued at $65,236,422. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NVIDIA from $750.00 to $795.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on NVIDIA from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $630.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $820.03.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $790.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $603.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $507.87. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $222.97 and a one year high of $823.94.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 19.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

