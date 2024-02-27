Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 244 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the third quarter worth approximately $409,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.5% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.2% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,661,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,393,000 after purchasing an additional 135,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.9% during the third quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Argus raised Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Vertical Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.29.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of OTIS opened at $93.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 1.00. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $93.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.01.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 40.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $1,675,602.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,128,661.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Otis Worldwide news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $3,426,360.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,660,653.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $1,675,602.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,128,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

