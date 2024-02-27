Numerai GP LLC Invests $201,000 in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Numerai GP LLC purchased a new position in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 99.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of CEVA by 122.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of CEVA by 64.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of CEVA by 69.8% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of CEVA by 36.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CEVA opened at $22.54 on Tuesday. CEVA, Inc. has a one year low of $16.38 and a one year high of $32.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.95.

CEVA ( NASDAQ:CEVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. CEVA had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $24.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CEVA. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of CEVA from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of CEVA in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

