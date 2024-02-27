Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 143,970.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,243,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,254,116,000 after buying an additional 207,099,787 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24,328.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 1,303,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,336,000 after buying an additional 1,298,422 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,992,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 241.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 476,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,642,000 after purchasing an additional 336,605 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,324,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $226.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $219.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.86. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $179.43 and a twelve month high of $227.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

