Profund Advisors LLC Sells 5,318 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,318 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Dropbox by 2,160.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Dropbox by 424.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Dropbox by 29,175.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Dropbox by 446.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Dropbox Stock Down 2.1 %

DBX stock opened at $23.50 on Tuesday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.71 and a 52 week high of $33.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.22 and a 200 day moving average of $28.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dropbox

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $88,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 453,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,345,111.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $88,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 453,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,345,111.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $207,205.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 267,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,860,087.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,055 shares of company stock worth $477,145. Company insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

DBX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dropbox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Dropbox

About Dropbox

(Free Report)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.