Numerai GP LLC Makes New Investment in Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Numerai GP LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 190.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Vertex Energy during the second quarter worth $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vertex Energy by 122.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Vertex Energy by 2,306.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 8,142 shares during the last quarter. 55.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Vertex Energy Stock Performance
NASDAQ:VTNR opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.11. Vertex Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $11.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.49.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Report on Vertex Energy
Vertex Energy Company Profile
Vertex Energy, Inc, an energy transition company that focuses on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. It engages in refining and distributing petroleum products comprising the mobile refinery and related operations. The company also sells ferrous and non-ferrous recyclable metal products, and markets Group III base oils and other petroleum-based products, as well as provides transportation and marine salvage services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vertex Energy
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- bluebird bio: How to play LEAPS options for growth and income
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Thinking long-term? Don’t lose interest in Pinterest
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Salesforce stock got a boost. Is it growing off the Nvidia boom?
Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.