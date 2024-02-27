Numerai GP LLC Makes New Investment in Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Numerai GP LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 190.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Vertex Energy during the second quarter worth $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vertex Energy by 122.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Vertex Energy by 2,306.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 8,142 shares during the last quarter. 55.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertex Energy alerts:

Vertex Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VTNR opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.11. Vertex Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $11.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on VTNR. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Vertex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Vertex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.83.

Read Our Latest Report on Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Energy, Inc, an energy transition company that focuses on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. It engages in refining and distributing petroleum products comprising the mobile refinery and related operations. The company also sells ferrous and non-ferrous recyclable metal products, and markets Group III base oils and other petroleum-based products, as well as provides transportation and marine salvage services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.