Mutual Advisors LLC Grows Position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF were worth $2,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 147.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 290,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,300,000 after acquiring an additional 172,639 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF in the second quarter worth about $6,005,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 705.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 71,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after buying an additional 83,212 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 1,942.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,313,000 after acquiring an additional 68,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 178.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 90,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 57,700 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKW opened at $77.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.34 and its 200 day moving average is $63.88. ARK Next Generation Internet ETF has a 52-week low of $45.20 and a 52-week high of $79.14.

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

