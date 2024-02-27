ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Shares Sold by Numerai GP LLC

Numerai GP LLC lowered its position in shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Free Report) by 59.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,955 shares during the quarter. Numerai GP LLC owned 0.05% of ON24 worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ONTF. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ON24 by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 260,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in ON24 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in ON24 by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in ON24 by 252.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 47,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ON24 by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Get ON24 alerts:

Insider Transactions at ON24

In other news, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 5,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total transaction of $41,953.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 421,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,208,680.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 5,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total value of $40,667.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 618,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,716,322.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 5,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total transaction of $41,953.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 421,640 shares in the company, valued at $3,208,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,360 shares of company stock worth $1,027,284 in the last 90 days. 27.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ON24 Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of ONTF opened at $7.16 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.60 and its 200-day moving average is $7.02. ON24, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.73 and a 12 month high of $9.82. The firm has a market cap of $297.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 0.50.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.25). ON24 had a negative return on equity of 17.44% and a negative net margin of 31.63%. The business had revenue of $39.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ON24, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of ON24 from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ONTF

ON24 Company Profile

(Free Report)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, a live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, a live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.