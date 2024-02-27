Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 2,426 Shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AOM. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 146.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA AOM opened at $41.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.45. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $37.72 and a 52 week high of $42.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.17.

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

