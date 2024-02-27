Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 510 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 10,102 shares during the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 9.8% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 97,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,262,000 after acquiring an additional 8,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 4.0% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of PRU stock opened at $107.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.37 and a 12 month high of $110.12. The stock has a market cap of $38.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.40.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.09). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In related news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $2,431,257.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (down from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.60.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

