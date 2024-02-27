Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,787 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 49.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 23,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 387,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,269,000 after purchasing an additional 9,747 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 506,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,116,000 after purchasing an additional 12,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Asset Management LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 29,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHE opened at $24.94 on Tuesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $26.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

