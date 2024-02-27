Numerai GP LLC Makes New Investment in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR)

Numerai GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 32,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Archer Aviation during the third quarter worth about $1,596,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Archer Aviation during the third quarter worth about $1,170,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Archer Aviation by 15.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 534,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 73,002 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Archer Aviation during the third quarter worth about $495,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Archer Aviation by 43.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 150,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 45,637 shares during the period. 45.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Marc E. Lore sold 160,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total transaction of $944,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,926,358 shares in the company, valued at $164,765,512.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ACHR

Archer Aviation Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE ACHR opened at $4.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.69. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07.

About Archer Aviation

(Free Report)

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.