Mutual Advisors LLC Has $2.37 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,339 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 54.3% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in Boeing by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on BA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair began coverage on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.63.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $200.54 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $176.25 and a 52 week high of $267.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $222.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.83.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.75) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

