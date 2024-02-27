Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 554 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in First American Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in First American Financial in the second quarter worth $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the first quarter worth $46,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 161.3% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of First American Financial in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

FAF has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded First American Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on First American Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on First American Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

FAF opened at $57.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.85. First American Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $49.55 and a 1 year high of $65.54.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.92%.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

