Numerai GP LLC Invests $77,000 in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

Numerai GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gannett during the third quarter worth about $1,044,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gannett by 372.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,340,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,888 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gannett during the third quarter worth $69,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Gannett by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 560,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 33,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Gannett by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 12,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Gannett alerts:

Gannett Stock Performance

Shares of GCI opened at $2.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.36 and a 200-day moving average of $2.41. The company has a market cap of $313.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.83. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $3.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GCI has been the topic of several research reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Gannett in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Gannett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GCI

Gannett Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gannett Media and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 218 daily print media with total paid circulation of approximately 1.6 million and Sunday circulation of 4.1 million; 175 weekly print media; and 266 locally-focused websites.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.