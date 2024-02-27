Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 882 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ETSY. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Etsy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Etsy by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Etsy by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 92.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Etsy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.88.

ETSY stock opened at $71.96 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 2.06. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.20 and a 52-week high of $124.40.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

