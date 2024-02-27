TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Market Cap Achieves $321.80 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $321.80 million and $61.32 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 11.5% against the dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0359 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.17 or 0.00068890 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00022654 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00019363 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00006996 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00007954 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001446 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,980,958,552 coins and its circulating supply is 8,970,266,303 coins. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

