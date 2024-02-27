Siacoin Price Hits $0.0095 on Exchanges (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 27th. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $537.59 million and $177.96 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Siacoin has traded down 36.8% against the US dollar. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0095 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,853.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000168 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $304.72 or 0.00535979 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.96 or 0.00131851 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00049539 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007683 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $129.85 or 0.00228401 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.28 or 0.00144728 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00029001 BTC.
- Conflux (CFX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000442 BTC.
Siacoin Profile
Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 56,529,405,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,505,150,929 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Siacoin
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
