Lisk (LSK) Price Hits $1.43 on Top Exchanges

Lisk (LSK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.43 or 0.00002520 BTC on exchanges. Lisk has a total market cap of $204.07 million and $25.14 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002002 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001231 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001531 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

