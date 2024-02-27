Numerai GP LLC Buys Shares of 21,033 PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

Numerai GP LLC bought a new stake in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000. Numerai GP LLC owned 0.10% of PetMed Express as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PETS. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in PetMed Express in the second quarter valued at about $4,994,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of PetMed Express by 1,323.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 176,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 164,448 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of PetMed Express by 19.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 972,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,098,000 after purchasing an additional 156,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of PetMed Express by 54.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 411,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,681,000 after purchasing an additional 144,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of PetMed Express by 1,287.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 143,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 133,022 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PETS. TheStreet lowered shares of PetMed Express from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PetMed Express from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

PetMed Express Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PETS opened at $5.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.47. PetMed Express, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $19.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.29 million, a P/E ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 0.74.

PetMed Express Profile

(Free Report)

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and other supplies for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PETS?

