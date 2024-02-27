Litecoin Hits Market Capitalization of $5.57 Billion (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for $74.96 or 0.00131851 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Litecoin has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin has a total market cap of $5.57 billion and approximately $670.36 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000168 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007683 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000299 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,251,513 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Litecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a digital currency designed for fast, low-cost payments over the internet. Created by Charlie Lee in 2011 as an alternative to Bitcoin, it offers improved transaction times and a higher maximum supply, using a different algorithm (scrypt) for mining. Litecoin facilitates peer-to-peer transactions without a central authority, making it suitable for a wide range of financial activities, from everyday purchases to trading and investment. Its creation by a former Google engineer aimed to address and improve upon some of Bitcoin’s limitations, establishing Litecoin as a practical complement to Bitcoin in the digital currency ecosystem.”

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Gemini.

