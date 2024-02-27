Numerai GP LLC Purchases New Stake in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Numerai GP LLC purchased a new stake in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Guess? by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,555,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,546,000 after purchasing an additional 184,983 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Guess? by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,970,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,760,000 after purchasing an additional 50,371 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Guess? by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,499,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,169,000 after buying an additional 32,367 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Guess? by 134.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,439,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,995,000 after buying an additional 824,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in Guess? by 147.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,378,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,828,000 after buying an additional 822,089 shares during the last quarter. 61.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Guess? news, insider Paul Marciano sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $3,378,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,081,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,359,884. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Guess? news, major shareholder Maurice Marciano sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $14,130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,260,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Marciano sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $3,378,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,081,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,359,884. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,200,000 shares of company stock worth $27,979,500 in the last quarter. 41.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GES shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Guess? in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Guess? in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Guess? in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Guess? Stock Up 1.6 %

GES stock opened at $25.32 on Tuesday. Guess?, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.21 and a fifty-two week high of $25.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.38 and a 200-day moving average of $22.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.96.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

