Numerai GP LLC Makes New Investment in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Numerai GP LLC acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 35.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 45.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 108.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of THG stock opened at $134.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $141.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.31. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.25 and a beta of 0.68.

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.62. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Research analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 361.71%.

In related news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 500 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $65,570.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,677.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on THG shares. StockNews.com raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $124.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

